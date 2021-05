Donte Moncrief signed with the Texans this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve receiver this year. He should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. Moncrief spent 2020 with the Patriots and mostly played on special teams. In his past two seasons with New England and Carolina, Moncrief has combined for five catches for 33 yards and no touchdowns on just 17 targets. It's doubtful he will make a Fantasy impact in 2021.