Jamaal Williams left the Packers to join the Detroit Lions in the offseason. It seems likely Williams' role will be similar, sharing with D'Andre Swift instead of Aaron Jones. Unfortunately, the Lions offense figures to produce far fewer scoring opportunities. The only bright side could be that Anthony Lynn loves to throw to his running backs, and that's where Williams has been his best. Williams is best drafted as a No. 3 running back who has borderline No. 2 upside if everything goes right in Detroit. Don't draft him before the end of Round 7.