Lamar Miller returned to Washington this season, and he will compete with Peyton Barber to be the No. 2 running back behind Antonio Gibson. While J.D. McKissic has his role in the passing game, Miller or Barber would handle most rushing duties if Gibson had to miss any time. In 2020, Miller barely played coming off a torn ACL, and he hasn't had meaningful touches since 2018 with Houston. Keep an eye on his role in Washington, but Miller isn't worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues.