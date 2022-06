Peterson has not yet decided to end his illustrious career as a running back, but NFL teams may not give him much of a choice. The future Hall of Famer played with two teams last year and has appeared in games for six different teams since he left Minnesota. He has not been an efficient runner since at least 2019, and it's unlikely he will find an opportunity to be more than a glorified coach in 2022. He can be ignored on Draft Day in all Fantasy leagues.