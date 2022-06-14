Samuel's inability to stay on the field in 2021 and the Commanders' addition of Jahan Dotson make it really difficult to see how Samuel makes a Fantasy impact in 2022. He's best served in a hybrid role, but so are Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. There does not appear to be a high volume of touches available for Samuel and he's not efficient enough to matter in a low-volume role. Samuel can be ignored in most Fantasy leagues until his role changes. If you must draft him, don't do it before Round 12.