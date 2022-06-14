Johnson signed with the Bills this offseason, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He should not be drafted in most leagues. Buffalo has Devin Singletary atop the depth chart, and rookie James Cook will likely be the lead pass-catching running back. Johnson will compete with Zack Moss for a secondary role, but it might take an injury for Johnson to maximize his Fantasy value. He ended 2021 in Miami, and Johnson had two games in his final four outings with at least 18 PPR points. He could emerge as a waiver wire option during the season, but Johnson will likely struggle for consistent playing time if Singletary and Cook stay healthy.