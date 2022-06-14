Kittle is a top-five tight end worth a pick in the Round 5 range in most Fantasy Football leagues. Kittle played 17 games including the playoffs last year and caught 78 passes for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns. Only Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews bested that production in the regular season. The concern for Kittle is that with Trey Lance under center he won't get as many targets or as many quality targets. Kittle only caught two of three targets for 21 yards in his lone game with Lance last season. Even so, 80% of Kittle's typical production still makes him a top-five tight end in any format.