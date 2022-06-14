Washington figures to compete for a starting job for however long Michael Gallup is out with his rehab from a torn ACL. That could mean Washington begins the season as a starter. While that sounds great, the reality is that Washington has tried to hack it as a big-play receiver but hasn't developed much consistency in that role (or any role). He has a career catch rate of 52.3% and has never caught more than 55% of his targets in a season, nor has he had more than 5.3 targets per game in a season (2019). Chances are you'll pass on Washington on Draft Day and look his way as a one-week replacement off the waiver wire if he can establish a weekly role in Dallas.