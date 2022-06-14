Williams is expected to be the starting running back in Denver this season, but the return of Melvin Gordon should put a damper on Williams' ceiling. With Gordon back, the earliest Williams is worth drafting is Round 3 in the majority of leagues. We saw the upside of Williams as a rookie, especially the one game Gordon missed in Week 13 at Kansas City. In that game, Williams had 23 carries for 102 yards, along with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on nine targets for 29 PPR points. Williams also had eight games last season with at least 15 total touches, and he averaged 14.0 PPR points per game over that span, including three games with at least 19 PPR points. But Gordon and Williams should split work, with maybe a slight edge for Williams, and that lowers the upside for the second-year running back. The good news is the offense in Denver should be vastly improved with Russell Wilson at quarterback, and both Williams and Gordon should have plenty of success. But Williams is only worth using as a No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues as long as Gordon is healthy.