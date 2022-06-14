Davis will spend the preseason earning playing time in the Ravens run game. When he played with the Falcons in 2021, he struggled to consistently produce Fantasy points, scoring 15 or more Fantasy points one time all season. He struggled in pretty much every single rushing metric, save for one: avoided tackle rate (fifth-best at 32.6%). Landing on a run-first team with a solid O-line won't hurt, but if established Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both recovered from torn ACLs, there's a shot Davis doesn't even make the team. But if one or both are slow in their rehab, Davis won't only make the team, but potentially start. He'll be a late-round pick at best, but one who will be on every Zero-RB drafter's radar if the Ravens are in another running back pickle.