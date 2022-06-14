The Broncos selected rookie receiver Washington in the fifth round of the NFL Draft out of Samford, and he will compete for a reserve role in Denver this season. It's doubtful Washington makes much of an impact, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Washington is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats. The Broncos have Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler ahead of Washington on the depth chart, so at best he could be the No. 5 receiver in Denver. Barring an injury, it's doubtful Fantasy managers -- or the Broncos -- will need to rely on Washington this season.