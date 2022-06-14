Barber is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land with a new team prior to Week 1. Even if he does get a job, Barber isn't expected to have a prominent role, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2021 with the Raiders, Barber averaged just 4.9 PPR points per game as a reserve behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. His best season was 2018 with Tampa Bay when he averaged 9.4 PPR points per game, but he doesn't offer much upside at this point in his career, especially at 28 years old. We don't expect Barber to have much Fantasy value in 2022.