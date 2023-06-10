Mayfield will be on his fourth team in three years when he suits up for the Buccaneers Week 1. Whether he suits up as a starter or a backup will be determined in training camp when he competes with Kyle Trask for the QB1 job. On the positive side, the winner of that battle will have one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The downside is that Mayfield is coming off of the worst year in his career, one that saw him get benched and then cut by the Panthers before the Rams picked him up off the scrap heap. For now, Mayfield should only be rostered in leagues that allow you to start two quarterbacks and he should be viewed as a backup even in those leagues.