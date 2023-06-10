The Broncos defense only outscored the Saints, Falcons, Raiders and Bears in 2022. Part of that is because the offense was so bad, and part of it is because they did not score a defensive touchdown all year. We'd expect both of those factors to improve, and the Broncos are hoping the addition of Vance Joseph at defensive coordinator will help as well. We like them as a top-10 defense that should get off to a good start against the Raiders, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo's foot isn't healed. They also get the Commanders in Week 2, which makes them one of the top draft-to-stream options if they aren't drafted as a starter.