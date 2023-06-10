Cleveland's addition of Za'Darius Smith to a pass rush that already includes superstar Myles Garrett gives the Browns a pretty potent group that can force sacks and turnovers. Combine that with a run defense boosted by the arrival of Dalvin Tomlinson and a secondary that boasts three quality cornerbacks and a good safety duo, and the Browns DST has some appeal. That is, until you see that they play the Bengals in Week 1 before taking on the Steelers and Titans in Weeks 2 and 3. Your best move might be to hope that the Browns DST goes undrafted so you can add them off waivers after Week 1.