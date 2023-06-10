Jones had a breakout season in 2022, becoming one of nine quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for at least 3,000 yards (3,205) and rush for at least 700 yards (708). He added 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, seven rushing touchdowns and three fumbles, while averaging 19.9 Fantasy points per game. The hope is Jones can build off that performance in his second season with coach Brian Daboll, and the Giants gave Jones new weapons this offseason in Darren Waller, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. If Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard can return early in the season from injuries, along with Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton, this could be a quality receiving corps, including Saquon Barkley. Jones is worth selecting in one-quarterback leagues as a high-end backup. If he can enhance his game from 2022, he could develop into a weekly starter. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Jones is worth drafting no later than Round 4.