Ferguson will compete to be the starting tight end in Dallas, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option in 2023. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition during the season. Dalton Schultz is now in Houston, and Ferguson will compete with rookie Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot for the Cowboys' No. 1 tight end job. Schultz leaves behind 89 targets, 57 catches, 577 yards and five touchdowns, and he was a primary option in the passing game over the past three seasons. Now, Dallas added Brandin Cooks this offseason, and the Cowboys should rely more on CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Michael Gallup then the tight ends in the passing game. Still, Ferguson could be a surprise Fantasy option if he outplays Schoonmaker and Hendershot, and this tight end battle is one to watch in training camp and potentially all year.