Herbert is a breakout candidate based on his unique skill-set and possible (if not likely) lead role in the Bears run game. Statistically, Herbert was actually top 10 among qualified RBs in yards per carry, yards before and after contact per rush, explosive run rate and avoided tackle rate. The guy can move, and while he's not a dynamic pass catcher or physical bowling ball, he is very capable of making the most out of limited touches. In eight career games with at least 12 carries, he's had at least 10 PPR points six times and 15-plus five times. He'll be helped greatly by sharing touches with quarterback Justin Fields (it'll drive defenses crazy), plus the Bears offensive line may finally be a strength. Herbert is a Round 7 or 8 value pick since he has potential for plenty of yardage and a handful of touchdowns.