Diggs should once again be considered one of the best Fantasy receivers this season, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. In three seasons in Buffalo, Diggs has averaged at least 19.8 PPR points per game in two of those campaigns. He has three years in a row with at least 103 catches, 1,225 yards, eight touchdowns and 154 targets, and he's proven to be an elite Fantasy option since being paired with Josh Allen in 2020. Once Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill are drafted, Diggs should be the next receiver off the board in the majority of leagues given his consistent production in Buffalo and what is expected of him once again in 2023.