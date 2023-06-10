Montgomery is back with the Patriots this season, and he will compete for the No. 2 running back job behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Most likely, Montgomery and James Robinson will share those duties behind Stevenson, and Montgomery could have a surprising role in the passing game. In 2022, Montgomery was limited to one game because of a shoulder injury, but he had three catches on four targets in Week 1 at Miami. He could complement Stevenson, and Montgomery might end up as a potential flex option in PPR. You don't have to draft Montgomery in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver wire add during the season.