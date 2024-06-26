This 2024 rookie wide receiver class was loaded with elite talent and depth. Some of the receivers were drafted to crowded wide receiver rooms, like rookie WR Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears. Others like early Round 2 pick WR Ladd McConkey have an opportunity to be the WR1 for his team (Chargers) right away.

But this receiver class had depth too. There is one rookie wide receiver currently going under the radar in Best Ball drafts. Steelers' rookie WR Roman Wilson currently has an ADP of 158 on Underdog Fantasy. I have moved Wilson up to 143 in my 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine.

Wilson was a Round 3 pick, selected 84th overall by the Steelers in the NFL Draft. It's funny how different Best Ball players overweight real NFL Draft capital. I understand the higher the team drafts a player, the more likely that player will be involved right away. But in the case of Wilson, and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders who I wrote about earlier this month, sometimes Round 3 and Round 4 draft picks are just as likely to make an immediate impact for their team.

Both Sanders and Wilson have an exciting opportunity to have big roles with their teams as rookies. Wilson has the opportunity to slide right into that vacated Diontae Johnson WR2 role for the Steelers. We know this role has proved very valuable with Johnson.

If you look at the Steelers' depth chart, Wilson is already slotted as a starter. And no one is scared of his competition to earn targets with journeymen receivers like Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller.

Once training camp starts, I expect to hear more buzz about Wilson and his role this year, and his ADP will likely rise. So I'm taking advantage of the cheap 158 ADP and drafting a lot of shares of Wilson now.

See the rest of 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine.