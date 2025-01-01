Happy New Year! We're kicking 2025 off with a brand new set of Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings. These rankings are based on full PPR leagues where touchdown passes are worth six points. The most important thing to note is that these rankings are about how a player should be ranked in a vacuum. If you're a true contender in 2025, then the vets should be bumped up a few spots. If you're a rebuilder, then the young guys get a boost. These are the rankings that power my Dynasty trade charts, which you can find over on SportsLine for both one-QB and Superflex leagues.

At the other positions, I am writing about the biggest risers of 2024, but at wide receiver, it feels like you have to talk about the 2024 rookie class. Four of my top 12 wide receivers in the rankings below are finishing up their rookie seasons. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Ladd McConkey all crack the top 10 after remarkable rookie campaigns. Marvin Harrison Jr. sits at 11 after what would have to be called a mildly disappointing campaign.

In fairness to Harrison, it wasn't long ago that 57 catches for 822 yards and seven touchdowns was perfectly acceptable for a star rookie. D.J. Moore, Cooper Kupp, Larry Fitzgerald, and Torry Holt all had similar rookie seasons. But recently, particularly in 2024, we've had rookies break out right away, so we've grown impatient. Two of the guys ranked just ahead of Harrison are good examples as to why you should be patient:

Nico Collins and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Both fell in the rankings after their rookie years. Smith-Njigba rebounded in Year 2 and currently ranks as WR7 in total PPR Fantasy points at the position. Collins took a little longer to break out but has been truly elite since C.J. Stroud arrived. Harrison still has every bit as much upside as those two and is a strong buy if anyone is selling at a discount.

While it's amazing that there are four rookies in my top 12, that's not all. Xavier Worthy is WR16, and Rome Odunze is WR21. Keon Coleman, Jalen McMillan, and Xavier Legette all rank inside the top 50 at the position. Of those three, McMillan's value feels the most volatile. If Chris Godwin leaves in free agency, McMillan could move up 10 spots. If Godwin returns, McMillan could be an afterthought in this offense next year.

Here are my updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: