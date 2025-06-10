Mitchell enters this season as the No. 4 receiver for the Colts, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Mitchell will open the season behind Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce on the depth chart, and Mitchell also has to compete with Tyler Warren for targets. It could lead to another season with minimal production, and Mitchell struggled in his rookie campaign in 2024 with 23 catches for 312 yards and no touchdowns on 55 targets. Eventually, Mitchell's role could expand, but it might not happen in 2025. Keep an eye on his production, and if he surprises us then add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.