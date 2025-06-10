The Bengals were a middle-of-the-pack unit in Fantasy in 2024 and we do not expect much more in 2025. They did spend a first-round pick on Shemar Stewart and added Demetrius Knight one round later, but that is not enough to move the needle for their Fantasy ranking, especially if they can't get Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute resolved. The one thing that might change your mind is that they open the season against the Cleveland Browns. If you are really into streaming defenses, they might not be a bad choice for Week 1. Then again, I would feel much better about it if Joe Flacco doesn't win the starting job for the Browns.