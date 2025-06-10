Robinson has the chance for a big season in 2025, and he should be considered a top-five overall pick in the majority of leagues. You can make a strong case for him to be No. 1 overall based on how 2024 finished when he averaged 22.5 PPR points per game in his final eight outings. That was better than what Saquon Barkley (22.2) and Jahmyr Gibbs (21.4) did last season, and a big reason for Robinson's strong ending was his workload. Robinson, who averaged 20.1 PPR points per game for the season, averaged 17.2 total touches per game in his first six outings last year. But over his final 11 games, Robinson averaged 23.9 total touches per game, and hopefully that's the norm in 2025. He will continue to share touches with Tyler Allgeier, but Robinson has the chance to be dominant. He was one of three running backs last year with at least 60 catches, and only Barkley (2,283), Derrick Henry (2,114), and Gibbs (1,929) had more total yards than Robinson (1,887). He also tied for fifth with 14 rushing touchdowns. There's a lot to love about Robinson in 2025.