The Bills DST was among the best units in Fantasy in 2024 and should be worth starting most weeks in 2025. This DST would be more of a priority if not for a Week 1 matchup with the Ravens. Despite a strong 2024 season, the Bills defense certainly has holes. Buffalo ranked only 22nd in yards per play allowed and 18th in sacks while relying on an impressive 16 interceptions to rack up Fantasy points. The Bills need a healthy Joey Bosa and improvement in their secondary to be more consistent which is why they drafted cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round. The Bills DST could be solid and is worth drafting, but it may not be as productive as it was in 2024 when it finished as the No. 4 DST.