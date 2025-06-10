Hall has gone from a top-five pick in Fantasy in 2024 to someone to consider beginning in Round 3 in 2025. He finished as RB17 per game in PPR and averaged only 4.2 yards per carry, a far cry from the 5.8 yards per carry we saw in his explosive 2022 rookie season. Where has that version of Hall gone? If he can regain his form -- now two years removed from a torn ACL -- Hall could be a steal in drafts. There is a lot to like: Hall was a top-seven RB per game in PPR leagues in each of his first two seasons, the Jets should run the ball more this year (they were 26th in RB carries in 2024) and the Jets offensive line could be a strength. But with Justin Fields at QB, expect fewer catches for Hall and expect Fields to steal touchdowns near the goal line. Factor in that new head coach Aaron Glenn said he wants to get three Jets RBs involved, and you see why Hall's upside feels limited. Treat Hall like a solid RB2, and if he starts making big plays again you'll have a legit RB1 on your hands.