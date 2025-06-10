The Broncos DST checks all the boxes you look for in a steady Fantasy option. They have a very good pass rush, they're great against the run, they have a strong secondary and they have a track record you can buy into (they were the No. 1 DST in total points and points per game in 2024). You'll also love their early-season schedule against the Titans, Colts, and Chargers. It adds up to the Broncos DST being worthy of a third-to-last-round pick in drafts.