The Browns were one of the worst defenses in Fantasy last year and we don't expect the additions of Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Maliek Collins to change that. To make matters worse, they open the season with Joe Burrow in Week 1 and and Lamar Jackson in Week 2. You can avoid this defense on draft day and wait to see if the rookies make any impact at all. The first time you might want to stream them is Week 6 against the Steelers, but they will need to show improvement before we'd risk that.