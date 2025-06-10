Stroud went from a Fantasy star as a rookie in 2023 to a bust in 2024. We'll see if he can bounce back in 2025, but he's only worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Stroud is worth a mid-round selection. In 2023, Stroud averaged 21.5 Fantasy points per game, but that number dropped to 15.3 points in 2024. It didn't help that Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell all missed at least three games during the season, with Diggs limited to just eight games with a torn ACL. Stroud actually scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in three of his first six games, but he only topped 20 Fantasy points once in his final 13 outings, including the playoffs. This year, Stroud has a revamped receiving corps with Diggs gone and Dell (knee) likely out for the season, and the replacements are Christian Kirk and two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Hopefully, along with Collins, this group can help Stroud play at a high level once again. But Fantasy managers will need to see it first before starting him again in all one-quarterback leagues.