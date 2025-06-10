Olave will return as the No. 1 receiver for the Saints this season, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth drafting as early as Round 6 in most formats. Olave will hopefully be featured this season by new coach Kellen Moore, who called Olave a "phenomenal player" at the NFL owners meeting in March. The problem for Olave is his quarterback situation could be awful with Derek Carr retired, and the Saints could go with rookie Tyler Shough or second-year Spencer Rattler as the starter, which isn't ideal. Olave also has to prove he can stay healthy after appearing in just eight games in 2024 due to multiple concussions. When healthy, Olave scored at least 16.7 PPR points in three outings last year, and he has top-20 upside since he averaged 14.5 PPR points per game in 2023. But you have to be cautious of potential poor quarterback play, which lowers the value for Olave coming into the season. Drafting him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with a mid-round pick makes the most sense.