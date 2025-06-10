Guessing what Moore might be from year to year has been a fool's errand. He had one truly elite season in 2023, an elite-efficiency low-volume season in 2020, a high-volume low-efficiency season in 2021, and a major disappointment in Caleb Williams' rookie season. In 2025 he should benefit from Ben Johnson as the head coach and hopefully some improvement from Williams in his second season. He'll also have to hold off youngsters Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. With a new system, it is not easy to guess the roles and target share each pass catcher will receive, but for now, we project Moore to be the best Bears wide receiver, worthy of a pick in Round 4 of full PPR redraft leagues. There is significant upside at that cost if Moore is the clear WR1 and Williams hits his ceiling, but also a significant risk if Burden or Odunze plays a bigger role than we are projecting.