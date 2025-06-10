From Leon Washington to Zac Stacy to Chris Carson, Brian Schottenheimer has an extensive history of surprising early-career RBs within his offenses. More recently, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle fit the bill. Could one of Blue (Round 5 selection) or Phil Mafah (Round 7) be next up? Blue brings an explosive element that is otherwise lacking in the Dallas backfield, and he flashed exciting receiving skills during limited action at Texas. The early-season backfield split might feature a lot of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but keep an eye on Blue's usage as the season progresses. His collegiate film showed a player with occasional creativity and patience to pair with blistering speed -- that type of skill set could be really fun when paired up with a Cowboys offensive line that might create some big lanes in the zone-running game. Blue's lack of competition in Dallas will lead to him being drafted as early as Round 8. He is a boom-or-bust player in that range.