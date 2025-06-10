Warren went from sharing the Steelers' backfield with Najee Harris to sharing with Kaleb Johnson. That may be a difference without a distinction. Warren has averaged 11.5 touches per game over the last two seasons and that is very close to what we expect this year. He should be better in PPR than he is in half and non-PPR, but even in that format we are expecting him to perform like a high-end flex that you should consider drafting around the end of Round 7. There is some upside that Johnson struggles early and Warren grabs a larger share than we are expecting, but there is similar downside if the split breaks the other way.