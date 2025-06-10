Though Nick Chubb is likely not coming back to the Browns, Ford received new competition for touches when the Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the offseason. We expect Judkins to win the RB1 job with ease, leading Ford to compete with Sampson for the RB2 role. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has generally run a two-back system in Cleveland and Ford may still be the best option on passing downs as the rookie acclimate to the NFL. Ford has shown big-play ability with four touchdowns of at least 50 yards in the last two seasons, so he may be able to provide flex value on eight-to-10 touches, especially if three or four of those are catches. For now, Ford is best viewed as a late-round dart throw who may be one of the first guys you cut when you need help off the waiver wire.