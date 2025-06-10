Herbert shapes up as one of the best low-risk, high-reward quarterbacks you can grab in Fantasy this year. He averaged 19.5 Fantasy points per game in 2024, but that includes a meek 12.9 in his first four when the Chargers ran the ball a bunch. It was almost as if after the bye the Bolts had the genius idea to let their promising young passer throw more, resulting in more wins, a playoff berth, and per-game averages of 31.8 pass attempts and 21.5 Fantasy points for Herbert. He was even more bombastic in his last three games, all of them wins and two of them blowouts when he averaged 29.6 Fantasy points and 35 pass attempts per game. This offseason the Chargers drafted two rookie wideouts including second-rounder Tre Harris and brought back behemoth veteran receiver Mike Williams. Of course, the Chargers also reconfigured their running back room, so a pivot back toward running the ball is probably part of their plans. Drafting Herbert as a late-round quarterback with a safe 20-point Fantasy expectation makes perfect sense, but knowing he has the upside to throttle into the 25-point-per-game range, especially with an upgraded set of offensive weapons, does give him more appeal than a lot of other late-round passers.