Willis may have helped his NFL stock in limited action last year, completing 74% of his passes and averging averaging 10.1 yards per attempt for the year, and producing 114 yards and a score on the ground in two starts. Still, because Jordan Love is still the unquestioned starter, Willis can be ignore in redraft leagues as long as Love is healthy. In deeper Superflex leagues, particularly in Dynasty, Willis is worth a bench stash in case Love misses time. If he gets a spot start, Willis could be a low-end QB2 in those formats if he's able to carry over his 2024 success.