Pittman is coming off a disappointing campaign in 2024, and he will look to rebound this season. He's only worth drafting with a mid to late-round pick in the majority of leagues, but there is the potential for him to outperform his average draft position. Last year, Pittman averaged just 10.4 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his rookie year in 2020. He also battled a back injury, but he's expected to be fully healed for training camp. The biggest issue for Pittman is the quarterback play for the Colts, and Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting job in training camp. Jones is likely the better quarterback to boost Pittman's Fantasy value, but Richardson could be improved this year after spending time with Josh Allen's private quarterback coach in the offseason. In 2024, Pittman had six games with at least 12.5 PPR points, and five of them came when Joe Flacco played. Pittman has to compete with Josh Downs and Tyler Warren for targets, but he could still be No. 1 on the team in that category. If he surprises us then he could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues -- he averaged 15.7 PPR points per game in 2023 -- but that likely depends on Richardson or Jones. We're hopeful that Pittman can bounce back and play at a high level again in 2025.