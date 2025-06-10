Mahomes is still a Fantasy starter, but his two-year drought of bombastic stats has created obvious concerns about his upside. A steep drop in both Mahomes' TD rate (6.3% in 2022, 4.5% in 2023-24) and deep passing efficiency (50% completion rate and 18.2% off-target rate on throws at least 15 yards downfield in 2022, 38.2% and 24.6%, respectively, in 2023-24) are certainly big issues. They may have been fixed last year when Mahomes got on the same page as Xavier Worthy in his final six (playoffs included) and averaged 25.5 Fantasy points per game. Worthy, along with Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, and Travis Kelce, now make up a formidable quartet for Mahomes to re-ignite his explosive passing, something he's talked about this offseason. It helps that the Chiefs run game is a big-time question mark, potentially putting more work on Mahomes' shoulders. Nobody's been able to draft Mahomes at a value since 2018 -- but you can this year. Expect him to be the sixth QB off the board on draft day.