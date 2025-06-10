Durham is the No. 2 tight end in Tampa Bay behind Cade Otton, but Durham has minimal Fantasy value this season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Buccaneers have a crowded receiving corps with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka and Otton, and it will be hard for Durham to earn enough targets to help Fantasy managers. At best, you can add Durham off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well, especially if Otton suffers an injury.