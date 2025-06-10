Bateman was a great Best Ball option last year becausee of his nine touchdowns. He had outbursts of 23, 22.1, 18.6 points last year, and scored four touchdowns in those three games combined. He scored twice more in the playoffs for the Ravens. That being said, he was also held below 50 receiving yards in nine of his 17 games. There just aren't enough pass attempts in this offense for a tertiary option to be a reliable Fantasy producer. Bateman is best left to the late rounds of Best Ball drafts, or very deep Dynasty rosters. If you need to start him in a pinch, you'lll have to hope he scores a touchdown if he is going to help your Fantasy team.