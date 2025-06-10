Diggs signed with the Patriots this offseason, and he should be the No. 1 receiver in New England as long as he's 100 percent healthy coming off last year's torn ACL in Houston. Diggs is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he could emerge as a must-start option as the season goes on. Last year with the Texans, Diggs was off to a great start when he averaged 15.2 PPR points per game in eight outings. But he suffered the season-ending knee injury in Week 8, and he opted to sign with the Patriots this year instead of returning to the Texans. In New England, Diggs should be the top target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, but Diggs will face competition from Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk. None of those guys have Diggs' resume or ability to be an elite Fantasy option -- at least for now -- but we have to make sure Diggs is ready for Week 1. He was practicing without a knee brace in May, so he appears on the right track for training camp. He'll be 32 in November, and his best days are behind him. But if he's healthy and given his expected role with the Patriots, Diggs should be a great value pick in most leagues this year.