The Titans DST is not a strong Fantasy option heading into the season, and we don't recommend drafting the Titans DST in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Tennessee ranked 30th in points allowed at 27.1, and the Titans struggled against the run, ranking eight-worst in the NFL at 133.9 yards per game. Tennessee also had the fourth-fewest sacks with 32 and generated just 17 total turnovers (11 interceptions and six fumbles). The Titans have some quality players in Jeffery Simmons and L'Jarius Sneed, but the Titans DST has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can trust this unit. At best, you can add the Titans DST off the waiver wire during the season.