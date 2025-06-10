Boyd is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team prior to Week 1. At best, you can add Boyd off the waiver wire in deeper leagues if he starts off the season playing well. He finished 2024 with the Titans, and he was disappointing with only 39 catches for 390 yards and no touchdowns on 57 targets in 16 games. Boyd offers little upside at age 30, so unless he lands on a team with a dynamic passing attack or benefits because of an injury, we don't expect him to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2025.