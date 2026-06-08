2026 Outlook: Alec Pierce

Pierce is one of the most fascinating wide receivers in Fantasy this year. With Michael Pittman gone, Pierce's big payday should signal that he is the team's WR1. What makes that hard to figure is that Pierce has a career aDOT of 16.7, and that number has been over 18 each of the past two seasons. That is not a profile of a high-target wide receiver. If he acclimates to his new role and earns more short-area targets, Pierce could be one of the best Draft Day values and post a top-20 season. We simply have not seen Pierce run enough of those types of routes to have confidence in his success. The fact that the Colts gave him $60 million guaranteed at signing indicates they think he is up to the task. View Pierce as a boom/bust WR3 worth a pick in Round 6 of full-PPR leagues.

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