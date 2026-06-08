2026 Outlook: Anthony Richardson

Richardson had requested a trade, but he is likely to spend this season backing up Daniel Jones in Indianapolis. That means we are not drafting Richardson in one-quarterback leagues. It is possible if Jones is not ready for the start of the season, Richardson gets a start or two at the beginning of the year, but he will have to beat out Riley Leonard for that to happen. Richardson can be left on the waiver wire unless we hear he's earned a start, in which case his rushing potential will make him a high-end QB2 for that week. In Superflex Dynasty leagues, Richardson is a hold. He has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of the 11 games that he has played at least half of the offensive snaps.

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