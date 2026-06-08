2026 Outlook: Bijan Robinson

Robinson is our RB2 in 2026 and is worth a top-two pick in a one-QB league. He is coming off a career year in terms of yards and receptions, but he scored four fewer touchdowns than he did in 2024, so the leap wasn't quite as pronounced in terms of Fantasy points. His 3.95 yards after contact per attempt ranked second only to De'Von Achane, and his 30% tackle avoid rate was the best in the NFL. Tyler Allgeier is gone, but Brian Robinson took his place and could work in a similar role. However, with the coaching change to Kevin Stefanski, it is possible there won't be quite as much of a split, particularly at the goalline. While we like Jahmyr Gibbs slightly better, we wouldn't fault you for taking Bijan Robinson first overall. He is arguably the best running back in football, and if the offense is more compe,tent he could score a handful more touchdowns in 2026.

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