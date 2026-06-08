2026 Outlook: Bo Nix

Nix should be drafted as a low-end starting quarterback in one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Nix is worth drafting with a pick in the first four rounds. He's been a solid Fantasy quarterback so far in the first two seasons of his career, and the Broncos added Jaylen Waddle this offseason, which is a plus. But we also have to monitor Nix's health after he suffered an ankle injury in the playoffs, and hopefully, he won't suffer any setbacks before Week 1. The addition of Waddle -- along with the presence of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Evan Engram -- gives Nix the best receiving corps of his career. He has averaged 3,853 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11.5 interceptions in his first two years. And he gives you decent production with his rushing, with at least 356 yards and four rushing touchdowns in each season, which is why we're hopeful his ankle is OK. If healthy, Nix should once again be a quality Fantasy quarterback in 2026 in the majority of leagues.

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