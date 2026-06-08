2026 Outlook: C.J. Stroud

Stroud is best viewed as a QB2 that you don't draft before the final rounds in a one-QB league. Stroud did bounce back in some ways last year. His touchdown rate (4.5%), yards per pass attempt (7.2), and interception rate (1.9%) were all improvements over his sophomore slump, though not quite as good as his rookie season. From a Fantasy perspective, that didn't matter much because he only averaged 30 pass attempts per game due to the Texans' incredible defense. Stroud is never going to be amongst the leaders in rushing at quarterback, so a low passing total makes it very difficult for him to be a Fantasy difference-maker. What Stroud does have is a promising opening schedule, with indoor games against the Bills, Bengals, Colts, and Cowboys to start the year. If you are streaming QB this year, he could start very hot; at the very least, he should be an excellent QB2.

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