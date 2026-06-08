2026 Outlook: Cade Otton

Otton should only be rostered in deeper tight-end premium leagues. He has never had more than 600 receiving yards or four touchdowns in a season, and last year was the first time he averaged more than 7 yards per target. There could be more red zone opportunities with Mike Evans gone, and if Otton claims that role, then we will be tempted to add him off the waiver wire. More likely, his upside is that of a bye-week replacement or streaming option in all but the deepest of leagues.

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